Port Orchard Veterans to foster dogs, help them find forever homes

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, also known as the Retsil Veterans Home, is embarking on a heartwarming journey to help dogs at the Kitsap Humane Society find their forever homes.

Residents will foster canines who are in their ‘golden years,’ offering a safe and loving environment for the animals until they are adopted. They will walk the dogs, engage them in training sessions and help to find the right home for them.

“We are doing a good thing here,” Resident Council Chairman Lou White said in a news release. “If we can really get this thing going, I would like to see it spread across the country.”

These dogs will be featured on the humane society’s website as available for adoption, but interested families will need to work directly with the Retsil residents, who will help guide the adoption process. Residents will introduce potential adopters to the dogs, answer questions, and assist with the matching process to ensure the dog and adopter are a good fit for each other.

“This program helps KHS increase foster opportunities for some of our larger dogs and gives us greater insight to their needs,” said Kitsap Humane Society Community Resource and Behavior Manager Chris Russell. “It also introduces the veterans to new and unique outlets in their day-to-day lives.”

This partnership is a heartwarming reminder of the power of community and the deep bond between people and animals.

“They’re an amazing community of remarkable individuals with a lot of love to give and we’re proud to partner with them as they open their homes and their hearts to these wonderful animals,” Russell said.

