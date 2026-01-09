Port Orchard resident arrested after shooting gun near daycare center

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that the Port Orchard resident was arrested on suspicion of firing a gun recklessly in his backyard.

Deputies responded to a call on SE Southworth Dr. near Banner Rd. SE at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, after gunshots could be heard in the area.

Workers at the daycare center across the street from the suspect’s house said they believe they could see him holding a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The workers also said they saw a flash and heard a loud bang.

Deputies questioned the man at his home, where he said he had been shooting targets with a semiautomatic handgun in the direction of SE Southworth Dr.

The suspect appeared to be drunk and said that he was firing a bottle.

Deputies arrested the suspect and booked him on reckless endangerment and gun charges.

