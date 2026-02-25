Popular West Seattle taco shop hit in break-in

WEST SEATTLE — Another Alki Beach business has been targeted in a break-in. Thieves hit popular Taco shop Fire Tacos on Alki Avenue last week.

While the owners say suspects did not steal any cash, they took a box of new iPads and various sentimental items that the owners say are irreplaceable.

The incident marks the first break-in for the family-owned business since it opened its brick-and-mortar location about four years ago. The restaurant is one of several businesses along Alki Beach reporting recent issues with property crime.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the thieves searching through the restaurant’s cash register and hitting a security alarm with a hammer. Although the suspects left without any money, they damaged the emergency exit door and several security cameras. The owners must now fund these repairs during the slow business season.

Erika Torres, co-owner of Fire Tacos, said she was shocked when reviewing the security video.

“It’s just very sad, especially small businesses,” she said. “We don’t want any repairs that we need to fix on the site that we already have other bills on top. It’s pretty tough.”

Other nearby establishments on Alki Avenue have reported similar criminal activity.

Alki Coffee Co., located next door to the taco shop, reported three break-ins last year despite only being open since April.

James Stewart, assistant manager at Alki Coffee Co., said such incidents are difficult for independent shops to navigate.

“This is the first Alki Coffee Co., first year in business,” Stewart said. “So yeah, definitely makes a bigger impact than if we were in the chain.”

Following the repeated incidents, Alki Coffee Co. transitioned to a cashless business model to discourage future thefts.

“That seems to have deterred the attention,” Stewart said.

Fire Tacos has also taken steps to improve its property by adding extra security to the back door.

The owners of Fire Tacos originally started their business as a food truck in Kent before moving to the West Seattle storefront.

Since the break-in, they said they have received significant community support.

“A lot of people reached out and lately, a lot of people have been coming in dining room,” Torres said. “Honestly, we’re super grateful.”

Seattle Police Department officials stated that precinct captains have the authority to direct officers to increase patrols in specific areas if there is a documented increase in break-ins.

