Pomas Fire torches over 1,000 acres, closes 15 trails

The Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness is growing.

It’s now burned about 1,060 acres since it started on June 13 and sits at 0% containment.

It’s burning about 36 miles northwest of Entiat in dead timber left behind from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

Investigators believe a lightning strike is to blame.

Evacuations

None, there are no structures or homes threatened at this time.

Closures

The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lake and Myrtle Lake, are closed to the public.

The following trails are also closed:

Entiat River Trail

Cow Creek Trail

Myrtle Lake Trail

Larch Lake Hiker Trail

Larch Lakes Trail

Garland Peak Trail from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with Pomas Pass Trail

Pomas Pass Trail

Ice Creek Trail

Snowbrushy Trail from the junction with Entiat River Trail to Milham Pass

45 Mile Drive Trail

Duncan Hill Trail from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Anthem Creek Trail

Pyramid Mountain Trail from Saska Pass to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Cool Creek Trail

Wilson Creek Trail

©2025 Cox Media Group