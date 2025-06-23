Pomas Fire torches over 1,000 acres, closes 15 trails

The Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness is growing.
It’s now burned about 1,060 acres since it started on June 13 and sits at 0% containment.
It’s burning about 36 miles northwest of Entiat in dead timber left behind from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.
Investigators believe a lightning strike is to blame.
Evacuations
None, there are no structures or homes threatened at this time.
Closures
The Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lake and Myrtle Lake, are closed to the public.
The following trails are also closed:
- Entiat River Trail
- Cow Creek Trail
- Myrtle Lake Trail
- Larch Lake Hiker Trail
- Larch Lakes Trail
- Garland Peak Trail from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with Pomas Pass Trail
- Pomas Pass Trail
- Ice Creek Trail
- Snowbrushy Trail from the junction with Entiat River Trail to Milham Pass
- 45 Mile Drive Trail
- Duncan Hill Trail from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail
- Anthem Creek Trail
- Pyramid Mountain Trail from Saska Pass to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail
- Cool Creek Trail
- Wilson Creek Trail
