Pomas Fire reaches 1,600 acres, will likely burn throughout the summer

This story was originally puhlished on mynorthwest

The Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness continues to grow. Officials managing the fire believe it will likely burn throughout the summer months.

The fire has burned approximately 1,600 acres since it started on June 13. The fire is at 0% containment, as of this reporting.

The fire is difficult to contain, according to the Type 3 Southeast Washington Incident Management Team, due to where the fire is located and what’s in its way—dead and dying trees and a number of steep and rocky cliffs with trees growing out of their edges. Simply put, the fire is in a difficult spot for firefighters to get to and control.

It is currently burning about 36 miles northwest of Entiat, according to the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal, burning dead timber left behind from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

“The Pomas Fire is actively burning in dead and down timber in steep terrain in the Glacier Peak Wilderness,” the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal stated. “Winds continue to spread the fire, which has moved north into Ice Creek and northeast into Aurora Creek just west of Borealis Peak. The fire behavior includes spotting and group tree torching along with active backing and flanking activity.”

Investigators believe a lightning strike caused the fire. Eighty-one fire personnel are on site, fighting the flames, with one helicopter assisting above.

Trail closures

The following trails are also closed, according to the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal:

Entiat River Trail

Cow Creek Trail

Myrtle Lake Trail

Larch Lake Hiker Trail

Larch Lakes Trail

Garland Peak Trail from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with Pomas Pass Trail

Pomas Pass Trail

Ice Creek Trail

Snowbrushy Trail from the junction with the Entiat River Trail to Milham Pass

45 Mile Drive Trail

Duncan Hill Trail from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Anthem Creek Trail

Pyramid Mountain Trail from Saska Pass to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Cool Creek Trail

Wilson Creek Trail

Additionally, the Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lake and Myrtle Lake, is closed to the public.

