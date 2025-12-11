Polyclinic to pay $400K to settle claims it denied interpreter services to deaf, blind patients

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Polyclinic resolved allegations of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) violation, where on multiple occasions, one of the medical facilities allegedly failed to provide a sign language interpreter for a patient who is deaf and blind.

The terms of the settlement include Polyclinic paying $25,000 to the patient who reportedly had multiple appointments either cancelled or lacking adequate interpreter services, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Clinic creates $350K fund for other patients impacted between 2021 and 2025

Polyclinic also created a fund of $350,000 to compensate any other patients who were impacted by the clinic’s failure to provide appropriate interpreter services during the claims period between January 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025. Polyclinic will also take several steps to ensure compliance with the ADA.

Polyclinic committed to providing appropriate interpreter services for all patients and contracting with no less than five companies to provide the services and assess the need for all patients’ aids or services.

A point person will be designated by the Polyclinic for oversight on assistive devices and services, and will ensure that the individual has additional staff who can arrange all appropriate services.

The group of employees will participate in mandatory training that is approved by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The training will involve the necessary steps for identifying communication needs and securing interpreter services. All Polyclinic staff who have contact with patients will be provided with training.

The Polyclinic will also maintain a log of patients or companions who require assistive services, and which services are provided. The log will detail the circumstances for services not being provided as well. The logs will be part of a compliance report the Polyclinic will periodically provide to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Polyclinic will post information in Braille regarding the auxiliary aids and services that the clinic provides. Information will also be posted on the Polyclinic website detailing ways to request the services.

Every six months, Polyclinic will compile a compliance report for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If any complaints are revealed about Polyclinic failing to provide the appropriate auxiliary aids or services, the complaints must be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office within 30 days.

Polyclinic will pay the U.S. $25,000 to vindicate public interest in the enforcement of the ADA, along with naming a claims administrator to review its records and determine if other patients were harmed during the claims period.

The list of patients and the number of cancelled or impacted appointments will be provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Each patient will be contacted by the claims administrator for potential claims.

A website will also be available for eligible claimants to receive more information. Eligible claimants can seek compensation from the fund created by Polyclinic. All remaining funds from the $350,000 will be returned to Polyclinic after all eligible claims are submitted.

The agreement between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Polyclinic will last for two years.

The DOJ noted this is the fourth medical group to resolve allegations of violating the rights of patients who are deaf or blind over the past three years. Cases have been resolved with MultiCare Health Systems, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, and the University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest.

