Police: woman killed in Anacortes, search for her husband considered a person of interest

ANACORTES, Wash. — Anacortes Police are looking for a man who is a person of interest in his wife’s death Tuesday night.

Police dispatch received a call saying a woman was found stabbed at a house Tuesday afternoon at 2200 J Avenue in Anacortes.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year old woman dead inside the home.

The caller then said his son and the woman’s husband were possibly suicidal and driving to the Deception Pass bridge.

Washington State troopers found the 41-yer old man’s car on the center island of the Deception Pass bridge.

Police are calling the man a person of interest in the woman’s murder and has not been found.

Search dogs from Snohomish county are being brought in to help in the search for the man.

Earlier in the day, several agencies responded to the water near Deception Pass after a report of a body was spotted in the water.

Several agencies tried, but weren’t able to recover the body from the water.

Anacortes Police said in a Facebook post that they believe the “cases are related.”

