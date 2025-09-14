Police warn about jury duty scam targeting residents in Chelan County

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents about a scam that tricks residents into believing that they have missed jury duty.

The Sheriff’s office says that scammers have been contacting people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

These scammers have used the names of actual Sheriff’s Office employees to make the scam seem more legitimate.

Once the person responds, they will ask for payment, usually through a Bitcoin machine.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remember that law enforcement will never ask for demand payments or ask for sensitive personal data over the phone.

They say that if you receive any calls like this, call the sheriff’s office at 509-667-6851.

