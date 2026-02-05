Police use drone to help stop teens with airsoft guns in Redmond park

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police Department says that a drone helped officers take three teens into custody who were believed to be carrying guns in Downtown Redmond.

Police received a call on Tuesday that three teen boys were wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

The caller also said the teens had appeared to be carrying guns that they were pointing at people and cars.

Police used a drone to locate the teens and provide coverage for responding officers.

The drone pilot saw one teen carrying what looked like a rifle, which the teen eventually dropped in a flower bed.

The officers safely took the teens into custody.

Guns were later found to be realistic-looking airsoft guns.

The teens were later released to their parents.

