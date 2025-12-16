Police urge evacuations or sheltering in place during gas leak in Wenatchee

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, police and fire crews are responding to an active situation Tuesday in the area of South Mission Street and South Wenatchee Avenue, prompting officials to urge people nearby to leave the area or shelter in place.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, the incident is a gas leak.

The Wenatchee Police Department said officers are working alongside the Wenatchee Fire Department in the 200 block of South Mission Street and the 200 block of South Wenatchee Avenue.

Authorities did not immediately release details about what prompted the response.

Officials are asking anyone in the immediate area to leave if it is safe to do so or to remain indoors and shelter in place until further notice.

The Wenatchee Police Department said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

