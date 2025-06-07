POLICE: Two grocery workers stabbed by shoplifter in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Police say two gas station workers were stabbed by a shoplifter in Mountlake Terrace on Friday.

According to Mountlake Terrace police, around 2 p.m. at the Shell gas station along 220th Street SW, the two employees confronted the alleged shoplifter.

That’s when investigators say the suspect stabbed both employees and ran off.

“I was very shocked this has happened. I am a regular at this location. I know the employees there and immediately when I saw what was going on my heart sank because I’m very worried,” said one customer.

Police say the two employees are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested as they were attempting to get away on a bus, according to officers.

