Police: Teen missing from Renton since Feb. 9 may be in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been missing since early February.

Abrielle Tubbs, 16, was last seen on Feb. 9. She was last seen at a relative’s home in Renton, but is “most likely in Seattle.”

Renton PD said she is without her medication and “may be a danger to herself.”

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark gray leggings and red shoes.

Abrielle is 5′6″ with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.

If you know where she may be staying, contact Sgt. Thielman at jthielman@renton.gov.

