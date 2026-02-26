Police: Teen arrested for Capitol Hill pizza shop shooting, attempted carjacking

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a drunk 16-year-old boy shot up a pizza place and then attempted to steal an Uber driver’s car.

The shooting happened on 11th Ave. near E. Terrace St. sometime before 1:30 a.m.

The teen, who was drunk at the time, was kicked out of the bar after he tried to use a fake ID, according to police.

He then got into the backseat of a Maserati parked in front of the bar.

Police say that as the car was driving away, several gunshots were shot from the back seat at bar security, narrowly missing people nearby.

Several bullets hit other businesses during the shooting, but no one was shot.

Some people were injured by shattered glass.

Police later found the Maserati empty with shell casings and a damaged window.

As police searched and prepared to impound the car, they saw the teen walking back to the pizza shop.

He ran after he saw the police, where he tripped and fell.

Police were able to take him into custody after that.

Some time after, an Uber driver came to the police and accused the teen of trying to steal his car at gunpoint.

Police say the Uber driver was not injured and managed to get away.

The teen was arrested but couldn’t be booked into juvenile detention because of how drunk he was.

Once he is released from the hospital the teen could face assault, robbery and gun charges.

