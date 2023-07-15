Police take car theft suspect into custody in U-District

SEATTLE — Police took a car theft suspect into custody in the U-District on Friday.
The Seattle Department tweeted about the incident at 5:10 p.m.
We had Chopper 7 flying over the scene.
Police told us this started with a stolen car and crash in Capitol Hill.
It’s not clear exactly what happened, but we do have a crew on the way and will bring you details as soon as we get them.
Police investigating a car theft the led to a collision in the 4500 block of University Way NE. No injuries reported at this time. Please stay out of the area. Expect traffic delays. More information when available.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 15, 2023
