Police take car theft suspect into custody in U-District

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — Police took a car theft suspect into custody in the U-District on Friday.

The Seattle Department tweeted about the incident at 5:10 p.m.

We had Chopper 7 flying over the scene.

Police told us this started with a stolen car and crash in Capitol Hill.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but we do have a crew on the way and will bring you details as soon as we get them.

