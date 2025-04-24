Police: Student killed by runaway car outside school was on sidewalk

SEATTLE, Wash. — New information is coming to light seven weeks after a child was killed by a runaway car outside of her Washington Middle School.

Seattle police say the initial investigation reveals that 12-year-old Arsema Barekew was on the sidewalk at the time of the incident.

The incident happened on March 6 around 12:30 p.m.

Seattle Public Schools told KIRO 7 that she was hit shortly after second lunch, walking to recess.

Police said the car, which didn’t have a driver inside, rolled about 75 yards backward on 20th Place South.

KIRO 7 spoke with Barekew’s family about a week after her death. They said they had no idea their daughter would be walking around the school outside.

On Friday, the department said the investigation is active and ongoing.

