Police: Stolen motorcycle crashes twice, sparking car chase in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Department officers arrested two people after a crash turned into a car chase.

Officers say it all started when someone on a stolen motorcycle crashed into a car on Tacoma Mall Boulevard and tried to get away.

The driver of the car chased the motorcyclist, and officers say he even pulled out a gun at one point.

Both then crashed into another car near 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

Officers say that the second driver then joined the chase and called 911 to report what was going on, giving dispatch updates until the police could arrive.

