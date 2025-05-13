Police still looking for suspect accused of stealing $43K worth of jewelry from Tiffany’s

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in looking for an accused thief with an expensive taste.

According to Seattle Police, the man entered a Tiffany and Co. jewelry store on Pine Street on Jan. 2 and asked to try on a bracelet.

A police report said the man entered into the store posing as a customer and was noticeably shaking. He asked to try on a bracelet and then abruptly ran out of the store, making no attempt to pay for item, valued at $27,000.

tiffanhy's

A store security guard tried to grab the man but he ran off. The security guard was able to wrangle the bracelet off his wrist, and it was returned to Tiffany’s.

The same man is still wanted by the Bellevue Police Department for allegedly stealing a different Tiffany bracelet on Dec. 26, 2024, valued at $16,000.

The suspect is about 5′9″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He is in his 20s and has dark hair which could be worn in a shorter style.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call 911 or SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

