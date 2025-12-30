Police seek white Toyota Camry after fatal hit-and-run kills bicyclist in Beacon Hill

Seattle police say they are searching for a specific vehicle after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded just after midnight on Dec. 14 to reports of a collision at the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived to find a 38-year-old man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed off the area while detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad began investigating.

Witnesses told officers the man was riding his bicycle across Beacon Avenue South when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver did not stop and left the scene.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved.

Investigators describe it as a white Toyota Camry, model years 1997 to 1999, with gold emblems.

The car is believed to have visible damage to the windshield, hood, and the right, or passenger-side, headlight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

