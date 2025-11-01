Police: Security guard arrested in shooting outside Pioneer Square nightclub

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a shooting that happened outside a nightclub, leaving a 27-year-old man seriously injured.

Police say a 25-year-old security guard was involved in the incident, which occurred around 1:45 a.m. on South Washington Street in Pioneer Square.

Officers from the Joint Enforcement Team (JET) heard gunshots and responded to the scene.

When they arrived, witnesses told police they saw the security guard shoot the victim.

Police detained the security guard without incident.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect was interviewed and later booked into the King County Jail on assault charges.

SPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

