Police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is asking the public for help in finding an SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital.

Around 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 6, a 71-year-old woman was struck by an SUV on the 1600 block of 156th Avenue Northeast.

Police said the SUV was a dark-colored GMC Acadia or a Chevrolet Traverse.

The SUV has a distinctive sunroof, chrome trailer hitch and possibly chrome running boards, police said.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

If you have information about the vehicle or its driver you are asked to call Bellevue Police at (425) 577-5656.

Bellevue hit-and-run suspect (Bellevue PD)

