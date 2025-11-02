Police searching for pumpkin-smashing suspect after shooting in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are searching for the person who fired a gun during an argument after smashing a pumpkin on Thursday.

The argument and subsequent shooting happened in the evening in Lower Queen Anne on Roy Street near 2nd Avenue North during a pumpkin-themed competition at a bar.

As the suspect left the business, they were followed by multiple patrons, which led to an argument.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and began threatening others, firing a single round into the ground.

No one was injured, and no property damage was reported.

An area check conducted by authorities was negative, and the Gang Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) reviewed the incident.

The suspect remains at large, and SPD says the motive behind the argument and the shooting is still unknown.

