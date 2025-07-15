Police search for tips after man found stabbed in South Lake Union neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says someone stabbed a 56-year-old man Tuesday morning in the South Lake Union neighborhood, and now they’re trying to track down the person responsible.

Police say the stabbing happened at 6th Avenue North and Harrison Street just before 6 a.m.

Officers helped the man until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center. At last check, he is stable.

Police say the suspect ran away after stabbing the man.

SPD Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are investigating to find out what happened that led up to the stabbing.

They are asking if you have more information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

