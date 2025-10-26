Police search for suspects in South Seattle shooting, seriously injuring man

SEATTLE — Police are looking for suspects in an early shooting in South Seattle that left a man with a serious condition.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that officers responded to a report of a shooting on 34th Avenue S near Spokane Street.

When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg.

Officers provided medical aid and applied a tourniquet until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are currently investigating in hopes of locating a suspect, gun, or further evidence.

SPD’s Homicide and Assault Unit is handling the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

