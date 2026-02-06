Police search for suspect in Central District machete attack

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says it is investigating a machete attack that caused serious injuries to a victim in the Central District.

The attack that took place around 12:00 p.m. near an RV that was parked on Martin Luther King Jr Way S. near E. Yessler Wy.

After the attack, the victim ran to a nearby fire station for help.

Officers and paramedics arrived to help the victim.

He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries to his hand.

The SPD K-9 team tried to search for the suspect but was unable to find him.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the RV, which is now a crime scene.

SPD says anyone with information about the assault can submit an anonymous tip to the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group