Police search for black Tesla that may have video of Pioneer Square mass shooting; victim remembered

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are searching for the driver of a Black Tesla, possibly a Model Y, that was driving in Pioneer Square early Saturday morning. They believe the car may have recorded video footage of the incident that could help police identify a possible suspect.

“We know that these vehicles are equipped with video evidence and that they write over very quickly,” said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. “So it’s important to get that information out now.”

The shooting left three people dead and one person fighting for their life Saturday. It happened just after 1 a.m. near South Washington Street and 2nd Avenue South. No arrests have been made.

Police have not officially identified the victims, but a group of relatives visiting the scene Monday identified their loved one, 19-year-old Keilani Harris, as one of those killed.

“I just want my baby here,” said her mother, Christina Rivas. “Being here, seeing where she laid. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling inside.”

Harris’s family will remember her uncontrollable laughter, her energy for life, and her never-ending support.

“I was able to tell her anything at any time,” her brother told KIRO 7.

“I will miss her really much,” added her little sister.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Rivas is begging anyone with information to come forward. She said she has been frustrated with the lack of communication she’s received about information coming out.

“I’m begging you to, please, anybody,” she said. “No matter the smallest detail that you have that could lead to an arrest. Please.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be given anonymously.

©2025 Cox Media Group