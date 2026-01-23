Police prepare for Seahawks playoff crowds, urge fans to celebrate safely

SEATTLE — Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at Lumen Field this weekend for the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday’s game will determine who will advance to the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is preparing for large crowds and potential traffic issues as the game approaches.

Officers will be present both inside and outside the stadium to manage crowd flow and ensure public safety. SPD will also be assisted by King County.

“Things like this, we’re kind of used to,” said Detective Brian Pritchard with the Seattle Police Department. “Big things are going on in the city, year-round. We’ll have adequate officers down there to deal with whatever might come up.”

Ten years ago, when the Seahawks were in the same playoff position, celebrations spilled into the streets near the stadium.

“People stopping buses just to hop on and yell, ‘Go Hawks!,” said Jose Serrano, who is now a bartender at Merchant’s Cafe and Saloon in Pioneer Square.

Merchant’s Cafe is gearing up for huge crowds during and after Sunday’s game.

“We actually have the security come step in, and then we also have multiple bartenders and everything,” Serrano said. “So we try to keep the peace, but also still let them be themselves.”

Police are reminding everyone to celebrate safely this weekend and use sober rides. Officers will be monitoring for drunk drivers.

If you drive Downtown, be sure to park legally to avoid being towed. Keep valuables out of your car, as car prowlers could be out. Police are also urging you not to bring guns at all.

“You can’t bring it into the stadium, and we would not like you to leave that in the car, because it can be stolen,” Pritchard said.

Be aware of red flags that might signal a ticket scam also if you’re still hunting for seats. Buy from authorized sellers. Avoid paying with a gift card or wire transfer, and be wary of peer-to-peer money sending apps. If you’re using them, ensure buyer protection tools are turned on.

Expect traffic this weekend, especially since Revive I5 is ongoing. Northbound traffic is reduced to two lanes over the Ship Canal Bridge.

