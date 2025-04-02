Police: Man shot to death inside Seattle apartment

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment in the First Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Tuscany Apartments building on Seneca Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man inside one of the units with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

There is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.













