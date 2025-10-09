POLICE: Man seriously injured in apparent shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating the shooting of a 40-year-old man in South Seattle last night.

SPD first responded to reports of a shooting near South Winthrop Street and Cheasty Boulevard South just after 11 p.m.

There, officers found a man with “significant injuries to his head and face from a suspected gunshot wound.” He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to SPD, patrol officers processed the scene, took photographs, and recovered ballistic evidence.

SPD says there is no known suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

