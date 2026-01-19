Police: Man killed during fight in Federal Way, suspect on the run

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon after a fight broke out at a Federal Way apartment complex, police say.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Celebration Park Apartments at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 18.

Arriving officers found a 44-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. Despite first aid by officers and medics, the victim passed away.

Police believe the incident started after subjects, who were known to each other, started fighting.

Federal Way detectives are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Police say the suspect is outstanding at this time, but they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

