Police: Man identified in Everett stolen fire engine case with DNA

EVERETT, Wash. — Detectives have identified a suspect in the July 2025 theft of a fire engine by using DNA evidence, according to Everett police.

Charges have been referred to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office after a series of high-speed collisions from a stolen fire engine damaged more than a dozen vehicles and multiple properties last summer.

The theft occurred on July 18, 2025, while firefighters were responding to a late-night medical emergency.

Everett Police Department (EPD) says the suspect drove the stolen fire engine through residential streets, causing significant damage across five different locations before running away.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. while the engine crew was on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Hoyt Avenue near Hewitt Ave. for a medical emergency. Upon returning to their fire truck, they discovered the 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper was missing.

At the same time, dispatchers received the first 911 call reporting a hit-and-run involving the fire engine near 13th St and Hoyt Avenue. Witnesses told police the engine was speeding when it struck two parked cars.

Police say there was damage across seven locations in north Everett. In the area of 26th St and Hoyt Avenue, the engine struck three parked vehicles. Additional crashes occurred along Hoyt Avenue. Police say the suspect also drove over curbing, damaging landscaping trees in the area of Alverson and Colby Ave., and hitting directional signs at the intersection of Alverson Boulevard and West Marine View Drive.

They say the engine finally stopped near 10th St and East Marine View Drive after colliding with six parked vehicles.

Although officers conducted a K9 track at the final collision site, the suspect was not located that night.

Detectives with the Everett Property Crimes unit identified the suspect using DNA evidence recovered from the stolen fire engine at the time of the incident.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was found already in custody at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE jail) in King County on unrelated matters.

Investigators interviewed the man at the jail before referring the case for charges.

The damaged engine was placed out of service, and a reserve apparatus was used to ensure no interruption in emergency services.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for one count of theft of a motor vehicle, 12 counts of hit-and-run involving an unattended vehicle, and six counts of hit-and-run involving unattended property.

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