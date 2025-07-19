Suspect steals fire engine in Everett, crashes into over ten cars overnight

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department (EFD) says a suspect stole a fire engine while crews were on scene of a medical emergency on Friday night.

Following the call at around 11 p.m., firefighters went to return to their truck near 2900 Hoyt Avenue when they discovered the fire engine was missing, EFD said in a release.

Everett Fire says someone stole the engine and they quickly began receiving calls from 911 of a hit-and-run.

Witnesses reported seeing the fire truck speeding and crashing into two parked cars and leaving the scene a few blocks away on Hoyt Avenue.

More reports came in of crashes at multiple locations, causing damage to additional parked cars, street signs, and landscaping.

EPD says the suspect crashed into ten parked cars at one location before fleeing on foot. Despite calling in a K-9 to track the suspect, they remain at large.

Crews found the 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper at 1000 East Marine Drive with significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Everett Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them.

