The tool police used to find men accused of attacking Seattle veteran

The assault of a 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle, captured on camera, led to two arrests and highlighted the role of the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in helping track down suspects.

The incident, which occurred at 3rd and Pine on April 19, resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

The attack and the video have sparked headlines across Western Washington.

SPD says RTCC was crucial for tracking down suspects.

The use of such surveillance cameras is not without debate, with some expressing privacy concerns.

SPD spokesperson Detective Eric Munoz explained, “in this particular case, they ended up finding where that incident took place, and they were able to capture video of that assault that occurred.”

The RTCC used the technology to aid in one arrest on the day of the crime.

Munoz added that the RTCC allows officers “to get an updated suspect description via photograph from the RTCC sent directly to their screen.”

A tip from a Redmond resident, who recognized the other suspect from video shared by the RTCC, led Redmond Police to a second arrest.

According to Munoz, the RTCC coordinating with officers in the field can help “improve their response time; officers don’t have to go as far; they can go directly to where this camera is seeing this individual.”

The Seattle RTCC has been operational since May 2024.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes reported earlier this year that the center assisted detectives in making arrests in 53% of the homicide cases in 2025. Seattle City Council Member Bob Kettle further elaborated in February, stating that the RTCC assisted with 2,580 cases between May 20, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025. During that period, the center helped solve 17 homicides and helped facilitate 947 arrests, according to Kettle’s post. Kettle is a council member but is also listed as the council’s Public Safety Chair.

The use of police surveillance methods by the RTCC has drawn opposition from the ACLU of Washington. In 2024, the organization advocated for the city to “redirect its efforts from developing an invasive surveillance infrastructure toward funding public safety solutions that work.” The ACLU of Washington further stated that cameras can create an “extensive surveillance system that chills free speech, deters free association, fuels racial disparity in policing.”

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