Police: Man fatally shot after rushing officers with a knife in Federal Way

A man is dead after rushing police while armed with a knife, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Thursday night at about 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of Southwest 337th Street in Federal Way.

When officers arrived, a man with a knife came out of the front door and moved quickly towards officers.

When the man ignored commands from the officers, he was fatally shot.

Police believe the man was a resident of the home. He was described as a white man born in 1980.

No officers were injured. Involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave while an investigating into the shooting was conducted.













