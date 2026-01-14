Local

Police looking for two men accused of robbing Auburn convenience store

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police looking for two men accused of robbing Auburn convenience store
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store on January 10.

APD posted pictures of the two men who reportedly robbed the store near East Main Street and F Street Northeast.

Officials ask if you see the men or have any information to call the Auburn PD tip line at 253-288-7403.

