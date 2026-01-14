Police looking for two men accused of robbing Auburn convenience store

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store on January 10.

APD posted pictures of the two men who reportedly robbed the store near East Main Street and F Street Northeast.

Officials ask if you see the men or have any information to call the Auburn PD tip line at 253-288-7403.

The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the two individuals pictured below. These suspects are believed to have committed a Robbery in the First Degree near the 500 block of East Main Street on January 10. pic.twitter.com/PpYAgMbxJn — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 13, 2026

