Police looking for surveillance video after gunfire erupts in Renton Highlands

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police detectives are asking those who live in the Highlands neighborhood, where two related shooting incidents happened Wednesday, to check their security cameras.

At around 9:40 p.m., a patrolling officer heard gunshots and went to the area of Highlands Park at 800 Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

Seconds later, the officer heard another round of gunshots erupt on Sunset Boulevard Northeast, near Harrington Avenue Northeast, where a victim in a car said someone had shot at their vehicle, leaving a bullet hole in its windshield.

No one was hurt in either shooting.

Officers, a Renton Police K-9 unit, and King County’s Guardian One helicopter combed the area for the suspect but no one was found.

Officers found bullet casings and other evidence at the scene. Renton Police said they have probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree assault.

If you live in the area surrounding Highlands Park and have security cameras, you’re asked to check for anything suspicious between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Anyone who has video of interest is asked to call the Renton Police Department at 425-235-2121 and reference case #24-9073.

