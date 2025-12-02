Seattle police shoot suspect in Rainier Valley

SOUTH SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of South Seattle.

No officers were injured and one suspect was arrested, according to SPD.

The shooting happened at 42nd Avenue South and South Othello Street.

Sound Transit says light rail service at the Othello Station has been suspended until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Detectives investigating Officer Involved Shooting at 42 Ave S / S Othello St. No officers injured. Suspect in custody. More information when available. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) December 2, 2025

