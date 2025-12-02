Local

Seattle police shoot suspect in Rainier Valley

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SOUTH SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of South Seattle.

No officers were injured and one suspect was arrested, according to SPD.

The shooting happened at 42nd Avenue South and South Othello Street.

Sound Transit says light rail service at the Othello Station has been suspended until further notice.

This is a developing story.

