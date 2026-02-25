Police investigating homicide in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Auburn.
Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on 34th Avenue, off S 288th St, in Auburn, around 1:45 p.m.
One person was found dead inside the home.
The sheriff’s office did not specify how the person was found, but said they are investigating a homicide.
One person was detained and is being interviewed by detectives.
There is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
