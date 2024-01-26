Local

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Tukwila Costco parking lot

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Tukwila Costco

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Tukwila Costco.

Tukwila Police said they were at the scene of a shooting in 1100 block of Andover Park East shortly after 11 a.m.

The crime scene sits between the Costco tire shop, Security 101 Seattle, Puget Sound Moving and several restaurants.

Police say that a male suspect drove off in a white car in an “unknown direction” on Andover Park East.

The Costco is not far from the busy West Valley Highway.

