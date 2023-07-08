Police investigating 2 fatal Seattle shootings

SEATTLE — Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Seattle Saturday morning.

The first one happened around 5 a.m. in the Leschi neighborhood in the 800 block of Lakeside Avenue South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they got a 911 call of a person shot and when they arrived, found an unresponsive woman inside a house. Police tried to save her but the 39-year-old woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about the second shooting around 9:30 a.m. SPD said the fatal shooting happened near the intersection of Airport Way South and South Hinds Street. Police said they will send more information when it becomes available.

Police investigating fatal shooting near the intersection of Airport WY S/S Hinds St. Please stay out of the area. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 8, 2023

