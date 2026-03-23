Police investigate reports of gunfire near Tacoma Mall, no victims found

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting near the Tacoma Mall on Sunday after multiple reports of shots being fired.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of S. Steele Street, TPD officer Shelbie Boyd told the Tacoma News Tribune.

TPD was unsure if the shots came from a passing vehicle or had been fired from across the street.

Officers checked with nearby hospitals and noted that nobody had shown up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound.

“No victims identified yet,” Boyd said.

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