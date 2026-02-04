Police investigate death after body discovered in Bradley Lake Park in Puyallup

Puyallup police are investigating a death after a body was found in the lake at Bradley Lake Park, the Puyallup Police Department said.

Officers and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue are on scene as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

The park is temporarily closed while responders complete their work.

Police said a body was found in the lake and may have been there for some time.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, and it is unknown whether the death was a suicide, police said.

