Police: Gang-related shooting at Lake Washington park injures three

SEATTLE — Three people were injured and multiple cars were damaged after parkgoers had to duck and dive into Lake Washington to avoid being shot in an apparent gang-related shooting at Stan Sayres Park on Saturday.

SPD patrol officers first responded to reports of gunfire and people running in the 3800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South at 6:37 p.m., finding one man who had been shot in the arm.

According to police, he was uncooperative and gave them only a vague description of the incident. He was equipped with a holster, yet police couldn’t find a gun and the man denied owning one. Officers later found two other people who had been grazed by the bullets.

Seattle PD determined that multiple suspects were firing guns at a pontoon boat docked near the park, but it isn’t known if the boat occupants returned fire. One witness told police that fireworks were set off beforehand as a distraction or justification for the shooting.

Cynthia, a witness to the shooting, told KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman that she and a friend had to run and jump in the water to avoid being shot.

The suspect or suspects drove off, and the boat fled the area as well but later returned. Police say 66 spent shell casings were recovered, including 9mm, .40 caliber, .45 caliber, and .223 rifle rounds.

Multiple cars were hit by the gunfire, with police impounding one car to the Vehicle Processing Room.

Police say they believe this incident was gang-related, closing up and locking Stan Sayres Park for the rest of the evening after their initial investigation.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will continue the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting, along with video and photo evidence recovered at the scene. Police say much of this information is preliminary and is subject to change as detectives complete their investigation.





