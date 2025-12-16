Police: Driver followed employee through gate, struck cars at Montlake campus

Seattle police say a driver was arrested Monday morning after following an employee into a secured Montlake research facility and causing extensive vehicle damage, though no one was hurt.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded around 6:36 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at 2725 Montlake Boulevard East, the location of the NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center.

When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle had entered the property by closely following an employee through a secure entry gate.

Once inside the facility, police say the driver steered the vehicle toward people on the property and struck several occupied vehicles.

Investigators said the damage appeared intentional.

No injuries were reported.

After striking the vehicles, the driver forced the vehicle through the facility’s exit gate and left the property.

A short time later, Seattle police were notified by Clyde Hill police that the driver was in custody.

Police said the driver had stopped near State Route 520, called 911, and requested contact with officers.

Seattle officers traveled to Clyde Hill to take custody of the suspect.

Witnesses told police the driver appeared to be experiencing a crisis at the time of the incident.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and property damage.

The vehicle involved was impounded, and Seattle police detectives were notified to follow up on the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

