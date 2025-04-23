Police crack down as hundreds flock to illegal street racing events across Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

On Saturday, illegal street racing events drew hundreds of drivers and spectators to various locations across Seattle. In response, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) worked in coordination with regional law enforcement partners to disrupt the gatherings and restore safety.

Officers initially heard reports that racers would organize outside city limits before bringing the activity into Seattle. Their concerns were confirmed when over 200 people gathered at several key locations, including Lumen Field, Costco, Pier 55, and Home Depot in the SODO neighborhood in the evening.

To address the growing situation, Seattle police, including neighborhood patrol officers and special response teams, moved into the area in large numbers to break up the illegal street racing.

Multiple vehicles were stopped for traffic violations during the operation before drivers dispersed and moved on to other jurisdictions. SPD is continuing its investigation and plans to mail citations to those who violated street racing laws.

©2025 Cox Media Group