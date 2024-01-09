Police continue to ask for witnesses to deadly shooting of rideshare driver in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police continue to search for a suspect in a deadly shooting where a rideshare driver was killed last week.

Thirty one year-old Abdulkadir Shariff Gedi was killed in what police are calling a “chance encounter,” emphasizing that it was “not related to his employment as a rideshare driver or any previous relationship.”

They also believe that there was no altercation preceding the shooting.

As the investigation continues, Edmonds PD is asking that the rideshare customer Shariff had dropped off shortly before the incident come forward as a witness.

Other witnesses reported seeing a red sedan that might have been a Honda in the area moments before Shariff was killed.

Police are calling this case their “top priority” as they work to make an arrest.

