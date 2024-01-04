Driver injured after pedestrian fires multiple shots at vehicle in Edmonds

Edmonds police are investigating a shooting in Edmonds.

Early Thursday, at about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way.

According to police, multiple witnesses said a pedestrian fired multiple shots at a vehicle, hitting the driver.

The driver is in critical condition.

The suspect, who was last seen on 236th Street Southwest, is described as white or Hispanic, in his teens or early 20s, with curly dark hair. He was wearing a hoodie and all-black clothing.

If you have any information, call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group