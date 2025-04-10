Police in Clallam County offering prescription drug takeback

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies in Clallam County are offering a free and anonymous service to dispose of prescription pills and vape pens on April 26th.

The program aims to prevent pill abuse and theft, according to a release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to curb drug overdoses and encourage the removal of unneeded medications from households, the DEA says.

The sheriff’s office says they will not accept liquids, needles, or other sharp objects. For vape pens, they ask to remove any batteries before disposal.

The takeback in Clallam County will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Angeles Courthouse at 223 East 4th Street on Saturday, April 26.

The DEA says they have collected 19.2 million pounds of unwanted and unused prescription medications since the program started in 2010.

