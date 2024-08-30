Police: Canadian man arrested for trying to scam Renton woman out of $60,000

RENTON - — Renton Police is issuing a warning to the public after a 33-year-old Canadian man was arrested, accused of trying to scam a woman out of $60,000.

According to the police department, the scam began in early August, when a 76-year-old woman clicked on a pop-up message stating there was fraudulent activity on her computer.

The woman told police she called the number that appeared on her screen and was told she had reached the FDIC.

She said the person on the other line told her she needed to pay them two installments of $30,000 so they could protect her money for her.

The woman told a coworker who told the woman to call the police, according to the department.

Undercover detectives in Renton said they then set up a third cash drop and arrested the man when he took the money.

King County prosecutors charged the man with felony Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st Degree.

“Please tell your loved ones that government agencies do not send unsolicited correspondence asking for money, gift cards, or personal information,” Deputy Chief Ryan Rutledge said on Facebook.

“Please stop and verify these kinds of requests by consulting with a friend, family member, or the police if you are approached for money, whether online, by email, text, or by phone.”

©2024 Cox Media Group