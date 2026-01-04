Police call off alert for two missing children in Western Washington

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department has called off the search for two children who were most likely kidnapped by their mother, who was last believed to be in Renton.

Police say that Knowledge Norman, 11, and Royal Norman, 7, were visiting their biological mother, Michelle Harvey, on Sunday.

Harvey has a warrant out for her arrest in California and was said to be armed possibly.

Children were previously in the middle of an unsupervised visitation with their father.

Harvey called the children’s father to see if she could take the child shopping at the mall.

The children were living in Mississippi before the accused kidnapping took place.

While Harvey was said to have taken the children to Renton and told the custodial guardian that she wasn’t returning them.

Harvey signed over custody of the two kids in Mississippi four years ago.

Police have not said why the alert was cancelled.

©2026 Cox Media Group