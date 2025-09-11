Police: Burien driver under 21 caught with gun after DUI cannabis stop

Burien police said a driver under the age of 21 was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after admitting to smoking cannabis before getting behind the wheel.

According to the Burien Police Department, the incident happened around 1:16 a.m. when a deputy noticed a vehicle without a license plate traveling in the city.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and reported that the car smelled strongly of burnt cannabis.

During the stop, the deputy determined the driver was under 21.

In Washington state, it is illegal for people under that age to smoke, consume or possess cannabis.

Police said the driver admitted to using cannabis before driving.

Field sobriety tests were conducted, and based on the driver’s performance, combined with the admission of cannabis use and other signs of impairment, the deputy placed the driver under arrest for DUI.

After the arrest, police said they found a firearm in the vehicle.

The driver is also legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

©2025 Cox Media Group